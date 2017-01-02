Not Too Many Fireworks-Related Injuries This Year

Not Too Many Fireworks-Related Injuries This Year

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 2, 2017

There were a lot fewer fireworks-related injuries this year than even just a few years ago, but pollution from them rose significantly.

Vísir reports that there were only six fireworks-related injuries reported at the emergency room of the Fossvogur hospital this year. None of these injuries were particularly serious, amounting to minor burns or foreign objects needing to be flushed from eyes.

This is way down from where it was ten years ago, when about 40 fireworks-related injuries were reported. The chief doctor at the National Hospital emergency room Jón Magnús Kristjánsson told reporters this decrease is due to increased education, increased use of safety glasses, and that there are fewer children trying to fashion their own, much larger explosives out of fireworks.

While injuries declined, pollution from fireworks skyrocketed. Vísir reports that while last year at half past midnight on New Year’s Day, air pollution was measured at 400 microgrammes per square metre, this year it was at about 2,500 microgrammes per square metre. Pollution at these levels can cause problems for people with respiratory illnesses.

In fact, RÚV points out that 60 tonnes of fireworks exploded is equivalent to the yearly emissions of 12,000 cars. Meanwhile, some 662 tonnes of fireworks were imported to Iceland this year, putting the level of emissions released into the atmosphere on New Years Eve somewhere on the order of about 130,000 automobiles.

Latest

News
First Child Of 1980 Gives Birth To First Child Of 2017

First Child Of 1980 Gives Birth To First Child Of 2017

by

The first child born in Iceland in 2017 arrived yesterday at just three minutes into New Year’s Day, Vísir reports,

News
It’s Official: Right-Wing Government In The Works

It’s Official: Right-Wing Government In The Works

by

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has again given the mandate to form the next government to Independence Party chairperson Bjarni Benediktsson.

News
Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

by

Quite a lot of people were happy to see 2016 depart, and to ring on the promise of a new

News
Get Your New Year’s Bonfire On!

Get Your New Year’s Bonfire On!

by

Tonight’s the night. If you want to take part in the hallowed Icelandic New Years tradition of standing around a

News
Roundabouts Confound Tourists

Roundabouts Confound Tourists

by

Foreign drivers were involved in about 22% of car accidents at traffic circles between 2011 and 2015, Vísir reports. These

News
Geminis Comprise Largest Share Of Icelanders

Geminis Comprise Largest Share Of Icelanders

by

If you ever wanted to know what the most and least common astrological signs in Iceland are, and how they

Show Me More!