New Year’s Weather May Be Fireworks-Friendly After All

Despite earlier long-term forecasts on the matter, the latest predictions from the Icelandic Met Office show that the weather on New Year’s Eve may be very conducive to launching fireworks.

As can be seen, the weather on the New Year’s Eve at around 18:00 shows partially cloudy skies and very light winds, along with low temperatures. On midnight itself, there will be more clouds but the winds will remain stable.

This is a far cry from the previous forecast, conducted last week by Norwegian weather site Yr.no, which predicted freezing rain.

In fact, only two parts of the country may have some logistic trouble launching fireworks due to the weather: northeast Iceland, which may be getting snow, and the southern Westfjords, for the same reason.

Icelanders, like many other people, greatly enjoy New Year’s, and typically will buy large quantities of fireworks for setting off. Some 1,000 tonnes of fireworks are exploded over Iceland each year.