Weather For New Year’s Not Forecast To Be Fireworks-Friendly

The long-term forecast for New Year’s Eve in Iceland does not look particularly conducive to launching fireworks into the air, but forecasts this far into the future – especially for Iceland – are greatly subject to change.

Norwegian weather site Yr.no has provided their long-term forecast for the greater Reykjavík area. While winds on New Year’s Eve in Reykjavík should be very calm, it is predicted that there will be total cloud cover, possibly with freezing rain.

As Vísir points out, other parts of the country may have greater difficulties. In the north and northeast of the country, especially, the winds will be considerably stronger and may bring with them sleet.

However, do bear in mind that weather forecasts stretching this far into the future can often change drastically as the days in question approach. Check the Icelandic Met Office no more than three days before New Year’s to get the most accurate forecast.

