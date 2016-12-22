QuizUp Sold To Glu Mobile For $7.5 Million

QuizUp Sold To Glu Mobile For $7.5 Million

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Nanna Árnadóttir

Published December 22, 2016

Plain Vanilla, the Icelandic start-up that rose to prominence a few years ago but shuttered its doors last April, has sold its popular trivia app QuizUp to mobile gaming company Glu Mobile for $7.5 million USD.

Plain Vanilla founder and director Þor­steinn Baldur Frið­riks­son said in a statement to the press that while it was difficult to see “our child go to the United States, we are excited to see what will happen in the future,” RÚV reports.

As reported, Plain Vanilla shuttered its doors last April, firing all 36 members of its staff. Kjarninn reports that while the company was hoping that the American television network NBC would make a game show out of QuizUp, ultimately the broadcast giant declined to move forward with further production.

Plain Vanilla was at one time a hot commodity. It received numerous accolades, and sought to expand rapidly, even reaching as far afield as China.

The news that NBC dropped the project came as a surprise to Plain Vanilla, as NBC had ordered 13 episodes and had begun production.

“I am grateful for having been able to work with unbelievably talented people on this journey,” Þorsteinn Baldur Frið­riks­son said in a statement to the press at the time. “I am excited to see what Plain Vanilla’s workers will take on in the future, and am completely convinced that more new companies will be created from this group, who have gained great experience in recent years.”

Latest

News
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Most Googled Icelander

by

No other Icelander came close to Iceland’s president in terms of sheer volume of Google searches originating in Iceland, and

News
Putrefied Skate Unpopular With Pirate Party Voters

Putrefied Skate Unpopular With Pirate Party Voters

by

Market and Media Research (MMR) took a closer look at who, exactly, is still eating putrefied skate. The results show

News
Exclusive: Pirate Party MP Meets Edward Snowden In Moscow

Exclusive: Pirate Party MP Meets Edward Snowden In Moscow

by

Birgitta Jónsdóttir has been back on Icelandic soil for less than twelve hours when we meet. During the previous three

News
Tour Bus Passengers Narrowly Escape Serious Injury After Crash

Tour Bus Passengers Narrowly Escape Serious Injury After Crash

by

18 passengers, most of them foreign tourists, and the driver escaped with only minor injuries when their tour bus was

News
Small Chance Of Busta Rhymes At Aldrei Fór Ég Suður

Small Chance Of Busta Rhymes At Aldrei Fór Ég Suður

by

The legendary rapper may be enticed into performing at the West Fjords music festival, but organisers are not particularly optimistic.

News
What’s For Christmas Dinner In Iceland?

What’s For Christmas Dinner In Iceland?

by

A new poll from Market and Media Research (MMR) asked Icelanders what they intend on having for Christmas Eve dinner,

Show Me More!