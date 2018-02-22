The Weekend Edit: 4 Things To Do In Reykjavík This Weekend

If you are tired of waking up early and toddle off to work without a proper breakfast after having hit the snooze button one too many times, don’t despair: the weekend has just begun! Make sure you don’t let it go to waste: sleep in, get out, see things, eat well, meet people and dance all the stress off.

In case you’re unsure of what to do, we compiled a fresh Weekend Edit to help you choose among the wide variety of events in town. However, if you feel like expanding your horizons you can also check our app Happenings for further suggestions.

Activities:

The Annual Icelandic Beer Festival

22nd-24th Feb. — Kex Hostel — 14,900 ISK

The Icelandic Beer Festival returns for a seventh year in 2018. Independent micro-brewers rub shoulders with Icelandic and international beer enthusiasts to sip sour ales, dark stouts, and all kinds of weird and wonderful brewing experiments, all included in the ticket price. It’s a jolly event with a community feeling, and if you happen to be into flat caps, beards, dad bods and ruddy complexions, this is definitely the place to be. JR

Music:

Kristín Anna

24th Feb. — 21:00 — Mengi — 2,500 ISK

Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir is best known for her eerie contribution to experimental music band múm, but she has worked on her own solo projects since 2006. Her latest LP ‘Howl,’ which was released last year, is a collection of improvised vocals performed during a residency in the California desert. She is also a regular collaborator of visual artist Ragnar Kjartansson and member of local choir KÓRUS. Join her in Mengi on Saturday night and get mesmerised by her hauntingly delicate voice. AD

Russian Souvenir: Shostakovich

25th Feb. — 17:00 — Harpa — 3,500 ISK

From Tchaikovsky to Musorgsky to Rachmaninov, Russia has a wealth of outstanding composers. In this program, a special one to celebrate our cultural relations, test those cold Siberian waters. This particular iteration features works by Dmitry Shostakovich, so let your heart be grabbed and your soul warmed—after all, Russian music was designed with chilly winters in mind. HJC

Art:

Orri

24th Feb. — 13:00-17:00 — i8 Gallery

For his first exhibition at i8 Gallery, Orri exhibits photographs that span three decades of his family history. Come explore the ingredients of everyday existence, beauty without affectation, intimacy without intrusiveness, photography unconscious of an ideological approach or intent; work where the motivation is love of the subject and the urge to remember. i8 Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday from 11:00 – 17:00 and Saturday from 13:00 – 17:00. HJC