Another Storm In Iceland Today, But Then A Respite Will Follow

Yet another storm will roll over Iceland today, but the good news is this should be the last one for a while.

The Icelandic Met Office issued an alert today that a storm will come trampling over the country this afternoon. Gale-force winds up to 25 metres per second and moderate to heavy rain will sweep in from the southeast early this afternoon. These conditions are expected to last through noon tomorrow.

Before you despair, however, there is a ray of hope.

Once this storm passes, the forecast for the rest of the week shows decidedly light winds. Even temperatures will be more merciful, hovering near the freezing point, and rains are predicted to be light. The sole exception would be Sunday afternoon in the capital area, when moderate rains are forecast to shower us.

Given the recent string of powerful storms that have battered the country, both locals and those visiting Iceland this week can breathe a little bit easier – for now.