The Weekend Edit: 3 Things To Do In Reykjavík This Weekend

Drag-Súgur: Valentine’s Day Special!

16th Feb. — 21:00 — Gaukurinn – 2.500 ISK

Sharon Needles and Alaska might be long gone, but that doesn’t mean your dream drag love is as dead as Sharon’s career. Bring your heart, get a hard on, and celebrate love in all its forms at Drag-Súgur’s annual Valentine’s Day Special. Yup, this is the time to pick up that Grindr date and put on your cupid eleganza for Drag-Súgur’s own version of“The Bitchelor”. Hopefully Milk doesn’t show up. Remember: A drag show is like a box of chocolate… you’ll never know what you’ll get… but you’ll be left WANTING MORE! *Tongue-pop*

Multicultural Family Drawing Workshop

17th Feb. — 13:00 — Gerðarsafn – Kópavogur Art Museum

How often do you have the opportunity to dive with your children into a multicultural environment that is both fun and educational? The Kópavogur Art Museum has recently created a new, intriguing drawing workshop inspired by artist and illustrator Barbara Árnason, which will be held in Polish, Icelandic, Arabic, French, English and German. The workshop will take children and adults on a creative journey that draws from fantasy and memory alike, encouraging them to draw their own travel stories, whether fictional or real, dreamt or experienced. A fun family-friendly way to pass a Saturday afternoon while also making international friends.

Lowercase Night #66 With Futuregrapher

18th Feb. — 21:30 — Prikið

Lowercase night at Prikið is easily one of the most interesting regular events you can attend in Reykjavík. The concept is simple: sit down to watch a movie as you sip a beer with a friend, while an artist or band improvises an ambient soundtrack for the movie. Even if you aren’t a fan of ambient music, this is such a bizzare, unique experience that you might end up coming back for it every month. This time, Prikið invited electronic musician Futuregrapher to score a movie of his choice. Will it be sappy? Scary? Absurd? There’s only one way to find out.