From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Arts Festival, The Icelandic Tattoo Convention & FLÓÐ

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

With the Reykjavík Arts Festival kicking off tomorrow, Reykjavík is really hitting its cultural peak. There are gigs, ballets, premieres, sea monsters and all sorts of other happenings taking place. Even Jónsi is bringing a massive, immersive installation to town. Oh, and let’s not forget the election — that’s sure to be quite the spectacle too.

For more events and happenings, check our picks below and events.grapevine.is.

PØLSE&POESI

May 31 — 17:00 — The Nordic House — Free

Ahead of a very cultured weekend, why not kick off your Friday night at a poetry reading? The third edition of the Nordic House’s new poetry series PØLSE&POESI invites you to explore poetry in Norwegian, Greenlandic, Icelandic, Faroese, Danish and English. Sausages, drinks and condiments will be served for free, showcasing the best of “pylsa” (hot dogs) from the Nordic region. IZ

The Icelandic Tattoo Convention

May 31 – June 2 — Gamla Bíó — 1.500 – 3.500 ISK

With the Reykjavík Arts Festival running throughout this entire issue, we mustn’t forget that our own human bodies are their very own magnificent works of art. So naturally one should adorn their canvas as they please! If you’re getting ready to show off some skin this summer, head over to the annual Icelandic Tattoo Convention to lay your next work right into your epidermis. Gathering together big names from Iceland’s local tattoo community as well as international guests, the yearly celebration of ink and needles is always a highlight on the calendar. Now shave that patch of skin and get marked. RX

Martyna Pietrowiak & Tomasz Bukowski – Phases of Uncertainty

May 31 – June 16 — Á milli —- Free

Feeling anxious, unmotivated, stuck in a rut? Coming together with other people for physical activity and socialising is a proven way to feel better. Join an artsy catharsis of collage making and creative dialogue guided by artists Martyna Pietrowiak and Tomasz Bukowski (The lovechild of Charles Bukowski after a wild night in Warsaw?) at the cosy space Á milli. Cut, paste and collage your way out of that funk. IZ



Jónsi: FLÓÐ — Opening

Saturday June 1, 14:00 – 17:00 — Reykjavík Art Museum — Free

You might know Jónsi the musician, but there’s also Jónsi the artist. The Sigur Rós frontman is bringing his first solo exhibition in Europe to none other than his hometown of Reykjavík. Titled FLÓÐ, it highlights the climate emergency, expressed through a haunting audio-visual and scented experience. FLÓÐ kicks off the Reykjavík Arts Festival and will be on view until September 22nd. IZ

Lise Davidsen

Saturday June 1, 20:00 — Harpa (Eldborg) — 3.900 – 14.900 ISK

World-renowned soprano Lise Davidsen was on a very different musical track until she saw her first opera at the ripe old age of 20. Since then, the Norwegian vocal artist has taken the world of classical music by storm, receiving numerous awards and being hailed as the “voice of the century” by The New York Times. With her widely acclaimed performances at the Metropolitan Opera, the Bayreuth Festival and La Scala Milan, amongst others, the celebrated chanteuse now comes to deliver the opening concert of the Reykjavík Arts Festival. She is guaranteed to shatter the crowd with her incredible performance. RX