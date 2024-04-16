From Iceland — Therapy Dog Leó Works At Akureyri Hospital

Photo by RÚV

You can find a therapy dog Leó, a mature Labrador with great charisma, working at Akureyri Hospital, reports RÚV.

His owner, physical therapist Aníta Stefánsdóttir, says he is particularly calm and brings much joy to the team’s work at Akureyri Hospital. Leó is undoubtedly the most popular staff member, regardless of the age of the patients. He seems to connect with everyone with his warm presence. Some prefer to be at the hospital specifically when Leó is at work.

“He comes here around eight in the morning and has meetings with the doctors because he thinks he’s a doctor,” says Anita.

It also appears that Leó has a unique ability to lighten the atmosphere at the hospital, adding somethign special beyond the mental health team’s work there. “Leó can work wonders with his presence alone in demanding situations and interviews,” says psychologist Friðrik Már Ævarsson.