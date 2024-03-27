From Iceland — Easter 2024 Opening Hours In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Whether you’re just visiting or it’s your first time spending Easter in Iceland, beware: the country’s official public holidays are March 28th to April 2nd, meaning that most people will be off on Thursday, Friday, and the following Monday. As Easter weekend approaches, many of the stores in Reykjavík and around the country will be closed or operating with reduced opening hours. We’ve collected information about the opening hours of essential stores in town below.

Bónus

All Bónus stores are open as usual on March 28, March 29 and March 30. The Kringlan location will be closed on March 29. All locations will be closed on Easter Sunday (March 31) and Monday (April 1). See details here.

Krónan

Some of Krónan supermarkets will be closed during the Easter holidays, while some will work with reduced opening hours (e.g. closing at 17:00 instead of 20:00). See details here.

Hagkaup

Hagkaup stores in Skeifan and Gardabaer will be open 24/7 throughout the Easter holidays. You can find detailed information about the opening hours of other locations is here.

Nettó

The only Nettó store open during Easter Sunday in the capital area is Nettó Grandi (10:00-17:00) and Nettó Mjódd (open until 17:00 instead of 24/7). See the opening hours for other days here.

Vínbúðin

Vínbúðin will be closed on March 28, March 29, March 31 and April 1. On Saturday, March 30, most Vínbúðin stores will be open. Find more information about the opening hours here.

Lyfja

Pharmacies in Lágmúla and Smáratorgi will be open every day during the Easter weekend from 8:00 to 00:00. See the opening hours for other locations here.

Swimming pools

Opening hours for swimming pools in the capital area and over the country will also change during the Easter weekend. The most central swimming pool, Sundhöllin, will be open with reduced hours on Easter Sunday (13:00-17:00). Check out the list of swimming pools and their opening hours here.

Reykjavík City Library

Reykjavík City Libraries will be closed between March 28 and April 11. They will resume work on Tuesday, April 2. Reykjavik City Library in Úlfarsárdalur will be open without service on March 28 (11:00-17:00), March 29 (13:00-17:00) and April 1 (11:00-17:00). See the details here.

Reykjavík Art Museum

Reykjavík Art Museum will be closed on Easter Sunday (March 31). Otherwise, the museum will operate as usual during the holiday. Check the museum’s website for more information.

Bíó Paradís

The art-house cinema Bíó Paradís will be closed on Easter Sunday. See opening details and the full cinema schedule here.

Strætó

Most buses in the capital area will operate using a Sunday schedule. Night buses will operate as usual. There are some changes in the countryside routes. See the details here.

For more information on what to do during the Easter holidays, check out our event listings website events.grapevine.is.