A man was stopped upon arrival in Iceland on January 9 and was found to have two kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of marijuana in his suitcase. RÚV reports that his baggage contained only drugs, but that’s not surprising considering the cost of adding an additional suitcase to airline bookings these days. Best to travel light.

The man, identified only as a foreign national, has been held in custody since. His detention was extended by the course on March 14, with police arguing that the man is a flight risk considering her has no connection to Iceland.

Police are now looking in to possible accomplices in Iceland and abroad, and whether this case is connected to other smuggling attempts thwarted at the international airport of late.