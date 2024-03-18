From Iceland — Snæfellsjökull Glacier Enters Icelandic Presidential Race

Snæfellsjökull Glacier Enters Icelandic Presidential Race

Published March 18, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Kjósum Snæfellsjökul

As Icelandic voters prepare for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections on June 1, an unconventional  new candidate has entered the race: Snæfellsjökull. Yes, it’s a glacier.

According to a press release sent by the candidate’s campaign team, Snæfellsjökull Glacier will run for presidential office in 2024. Signifying the values of environmental consciousness and global unity, the Snæfellsjökull election campaign aims to challenge the status quo and “elect a candidate that symbolizes endurance, resilience, and global interconnectedness.”

As per election law, any citizen of Iceland, with a clear criminal record, over the age of 35 can run for president, provided they can collect 1.500 signatures of support from voters in all the country’s quadrants. The deadline for collecting voter support is April 26, at which point the qualifying candidates will be announced.

In early 2024, president Guðni Th. Jóhannesson announced that he would not seek re-election following eight years of office.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Land Continues To Rise, Svartsengi Power Plant Evacuated Due To Gas Pollution

Land Continues To Rise, Svartsengi Power Plant Evacuated Due To Gas Pollution

by

News
New Eruption On Reykjanes Peninsula

New Eruption On Reykjanes Peninsula

by

News
Grapevine Events: Músíktilraunir Finals, SnjóFest & More

Grapevine Events: Músíktilraunir Finals, SnjóFest & More

by

News
Icelandic Tourist Board Warns Against Pickpockets In Major Tourist Destinations

Icelandic Tourist Board Warns Against Pickpockets In Major Tourist Destinations

by

News
University Of Iceland To Implement Parking Fees In Autumn

University Of Iceland To Implement Parking Fees In Autumn

by

News
Part Of Bergstaðastræti Will Become A “Living Street”

Part Of Bergstaðastræti Will Become A “Living Street”

by

Show Me More!