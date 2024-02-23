From Iceland — Ben Frost Releases New Single From Upcoming Album, Announces Show

Photo by Topper Komm

Seven years since his last studio album, Australian-Icelandic artist Ben Frost is back with a bang. Announcing a new album, dropping the first single and playing an album release show all in quick succession!

Released February 15, the track “Chimera” is the first single off of Ben’s forthcoming album Scope Neglect, which comes out on March 1 (now available for pre-order). The track is a powerful pummelling aural quilt of cosmic textures, an entrancing counterpoint of sounds both beautiful and terrifying. It is signature Ben and decidedly fresh at once.

But don’t just take our word for it — listen to “Chimera” right now!

Ben’s upcoming album Scope Neglect will be his first studio release since 2017’s The Centre Cannot Hold and was recorded at Candy Bomber Studios in Berlin Tempelhof Airport. The record features the talent of American mathcore band Car Bomb’s Greg Kubacki, whose forceful guitar work largely shaped the outcome of the work.

Of the album, Ben says: “There is always a shape and a sense of proportion that I am looking for. And with these elements, I was looking to sort of recalibrate some familiar mechanics with the hope of creating something new.”

To top it all off, Ben will celebrate the release of Scope Neglect with a show at IÐNÓ on March 1, presented in partnership with, well, us! The Grapevine is very proud to be an official sponsor of the album release party, where Ben will be joined by Greg Kubacki and Tarik Barri onstage, with artists Hekla, AMFJ, and Rex Pistols warming up the night.

The show will be a unique chance to experience the album completely unlike listening to it on the record, and see the particular alchemy of setting these pieces to the stage. It will also kick off Ben’s upcoming tour dates in the U.S. and Europe.

Tickets for the show are on sale now on tix.is for 4.500 ISK.