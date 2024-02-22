From Iceland — First Artists Announced For Iceland Airwaves 2024

Photo by Provided by Iceland Airwaves

Iceland Airwaves returns November 7 to 9 and we have the first round of artist names to share. In alphabetical order, the first acts confirmed for Iceland Airwaves 2024 are:

Anish Kumar (UK)

bar italia (UK)

Bolis Pupul (BE)

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul (BE)

eee gee (DK)

freekind. (SL)

Inspector Spacetime (IS)

Joy (Anonymous) (UK)

K.óla (IS)

Klemens Hannigan (IS)

Loverman (BE)

lúpína (IS)

Magdalena Bay (US)

Mandy, Indiana (UK)

mary in the junkyard (UK)

Migluma (LT)

Múr (IS)

Opus Kink (UK)

Orbit (DE)

Róshildur (IS)

Saya Gray (CA)

Shygirl (UK)

UCHE YARA (AT)

Úlfur Úlfur (IS)

Une Misère (IS)

Vévaki (IS)

virgin orchestra (IS)

You might recognise a couple of those names — Róshildur and lúpína — as winners of 2024 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards. Róshildur was named One To Watch at the February 1 award ceremony, while took home the Song Of The Year award for “Ástarbréf”.

Back to Iceland Airwaves, the annual showcase and industry festival is celebrating its 25th year of bringing Reykjavík alive with the sound of music. Over the course of three days and nights, Iceland Airwaves transforms the entirely of the city centre into festival central, with several venues hosting the official festival lineups and all sorts of other spaces hosting off-venue gigs to keep spirits high during the daytime hours.

Festival passes, day passes and travel packages are available now — get yours before the prices inevitably increase as the festival approaches.