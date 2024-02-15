From Iceland — Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

Published February 15, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicick

New polling from Gallup suggests that 80% of Icelanders are satisfied with the work of President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson. Guðni announced in his New Year’s Eve address that he will not be seeking re-election when his second four-year term ends this year, despite having indicated at the outset of his first term that he would serve for 12 years. Presidential elections will be held in June, with a new president taking office in August.

The new approval rating is up slightly from the 73% rating Guðni enjoyed when the last national pulse was taken three years ago. Gallup found that women are more satisfied with Guðni’s work as president, with 85% approving of his work. By comparison, 76% of men approve of the president.

Support also varies by political leanings of the respondents. Guðni is most popular with Social Democrat voters, who expressed 92% support. That demographic was followed by Progressive Party voters (90%), Pirate Party voters (89%), Independence Party voters (73%) and Central Party voters (67%).

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

Blue Lagoon Reopens Amid Volcanic Uncertainty

by

News
Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

Large Fire In Skeifan Service Centre

by

News
People Aren’t Showing Up For Cancer Screenings

People Aren’t Showing Up For Cancer Screenings

by

News
Palestinian Family Violently Deported, But Safety Of Refugees Remains Top Priority Officials Say

Palestinian Family Violently Deported, But Safety Of Refugees Remains Top Priority Officials Say

by

News
Magma Continues To Accumulate, Hot Water Restored

Magma Continues To Accumulate, Hot Water Restored

by

News
Eruption Is Almost Over

Eruption Is Almost Over

by

Show Me More!