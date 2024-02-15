From Iceland — Outgoing President Enjoys 80% Approval Rating

Photo by Art Bicick

New polling from Gallup suggests that 80% of Icelanders are satisfied with the work of President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson. Guðni announced in his New Year’s Eve address that he will not be seeking re-election when his second four-year term ends this year, despite having indicated at the outset of his first term that he would serve for 12 years. Presidential elections will be held in June, with a new president taking office in August.

The new approval rating is up slightly from the 73% rating Guðni enjoyed when the last national pulse was taken three years ago. Gallup found that women are more satisfied with Guðni’s work as president, with 85% approving of his work. By comparison, 76% of men approve of the president.

Support also varies by political leanings of the respondents. Guðni is most popular with Social Democrat voters, who expressed 92% support. That demographic was followed by Progressive Party voters (90%), Pirate Party voters (89%), Independence Party voters (73%) and Central Party voters (67%).