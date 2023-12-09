From Iceland — Air Traffic Controllers Go On Strike

Air Traffic Controllers Go On Strike

Published December 9, 2023

Maarten Visser

The Icelandic Air Traffic Controllers Association has announced two work stoppages on December 12 and 14, lasting six hours each time, from 4:00 to 10:00, in the airspace around Keflavík and Reykjavík, reports RÚV.

This action affects those working in air traffic services in Keflavík and Reykjavík, meaning that aircraft cannot land during these times, even though it’s typically a busy period at Keflavík Airport. Exceptions are made for emergency flights and the Icelandic Coast Guard.

Negotiations between air traffic controllers have been unresolved since October 1, and their discussions with the Confederation of Icelandic Employers and Isavia have progressed slowly. Airlines are preparing for flight disruptions on these days and are planning how to accommodate their passengers accordingly.

