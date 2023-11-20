From Iceland — Rapid Ground Uplift Near Svartsengi

The ground near Svartsengi on the Reykjanes Peninsula is currently rising more rapidly than it did prior to the November 10 earthquake swarm. Volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson stated in a conversation with mbl.is on November 19 that ground uplift measures 5.5 times faster than before.

Magma influx into the underground magma chamber is currently measuring 50 cubic metres per second. Before November 10, the flow measured at 5-7 cubic metres per second.

Professor of geophysics Freysteinn Sigmundsson told mbl.is on Nov. 20 that the magma chamber beneath Grindavík is situated at a depth of 5-6 kilometres. In comparison, the Fagradalsfjall chamber was located at a depth of 10-15 kilometres.

Grindavík is still empty after being evacuated on November 10. Residents are sporadically being permitted to return to town under police surveillance to collect belongings.

The Iceland Meteorologist Office says an eruption in the area is imminent.

