From Iceland — Laufey Nominated For Grammy, Talks Fashion

Laufey Nominated For Grammy, Talks Fashion

Published November 20, 2023

Gemma Warren

Musician Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir recently received a Grammy nomination for her album Bewitched in the Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

The artist still can’t believe the news, reports mbl.is. “This is a great recognition for me. I created this project, the album Bewitched, in my room during the pandemic and have been working on it for the last three years. Especially being nominated in this category, which is a jazz category with few young people, is a great honour for me” says Laufey.

Laufey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last weekend, where she performed the song “From the Start.”

Dressed by CHANEL

In addition to her music success, the songstress has been upping her fashion game, donning the designs of French fashion house CHANEL.

“They contacted me and said they wanted to … dress me for a few events. Suddenly, I was at the CHANEL headquarters trying on lots of clothes. I have worn CHANEL at concerts in LA and Beijing. Hopefully, it will continue,” says Laufey.

Read our feature interview with Laufey, breaking down her international success and latest album, here.

Among other Icelandic musicians nominated for the Grammy Awards is Ólafur Arnalds who received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for his album Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks).

