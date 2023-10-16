From Iceland — Another Eruption Possible Before Christmas

Photo by Art Bicnick

The head of natural hazards at the Icelandic Meteorological Office emphasises the importance of people being cautious when planning to hike near the eruption area on the Reykjanes Peninsula, reports RÚV. It’s likely that there will be volcanic activity before Christmas.

The land has risen rapidly near Fagradalsfjall, indicating that a magma chamber is forming, and there is a possibility of a new eruption occurring within a few weeks or months.

“Based on the current situation, we can observe a similar level of tension as before the last eruption, and we anticipate another magma intrusion. Whether it will be significant enough to lead to an eruption remains to be seen, but this is a possibility in the coming weeks,” says Kristín Jónsdóttir, the head of natural hazards at the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

During the lead-up to the previous eruption, powerful earthquake swarms occurred, resulting in significant tremors. “It’s crucial for people to be aware of this, particularly when planning mountain excursions or navigating rocky terrain, so they can be prepared if and when the tremors occur,” says Kristín.