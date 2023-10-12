From Iceland — Road Closures As First Snow Falls

Road Closures As First Snow Falls

Published October 12, 2023

Art Bicnick

Thursday, October 12, people in Iceland woke up to snow-covered ground, as the first flurries of the season started falling the night before. City of Reykjavík employees commenced de-icing measures as early as 03:30 the previous night, RÚV reports. Road closures are active in many parts of the country.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the regions Faxaflói Gulf, South, Southeast, and Central Iceland, as well as the Westfjords.

Hellisheiði and Þrengsli mountain passes were closed due to weather conditions but will be opened once conditions improve. Drivers commuting to and from Reykjavík and Hveragerði this morning became stuck, with some derailing altogether. Search and Rescue teams have been dispatched to help stranded travellers.

For weather forecasts, visit www.vedur.is. For a complete list of road closures, visit www.umferdin.is

