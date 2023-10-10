From Iceland — Government To Bring Icelanders Home From Israel

Government To Bring Icelanders Home From Israel

Published October 10, 2023

Icelandair / Wikimedia Commons

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, announced on October 8 that a decision had been made to charter an Icelandair plane to pick up the Icelandic group in Tel Aviv due to the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine, reports Vísir.

A group of around 120 Icelanders who are currently in Israel will travel to Jordan today and will be flown from the capital Amman to Iceland tonight.

This was confirmed by Ægir Þór Eysteinsson, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ægir Þór states that the decision not to pick up the group in Tel Aviv is based on new security assessments. Therefore, it has been decided to move the Icelandic group to the borders of Israel and Jordan and fly them from the international airport in Amman. Originally, the plane was supposed to depart from Tel Aviv at 21:10 today.

On October 7, Israel declared state of war, following the attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

