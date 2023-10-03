From Iceland — Sheep Devour Senior Citizens‘ Flowers, Wreak Havoc At Golf Tournaments

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A group of residents in Vestmannaeyjar are putting their foot down when it comes to free-roaming sheep. According to a residents group, the roaming sheep have laid waste to summer flowers, trees, and other shrubbery on the island.

In light of the multiple complaints, the Vestmannaeyjar municipal council decided to take action. According to a recent decision, the council has decided to review the licenses of people keeping sheep in the town. Those without the necessary license or those not meeting the criteria must cease raising sheep.

According to the complaints, this problem has persisted for years. The recent summer has been exceptionally difficult, the residents‘ group claims. The chairman of the Vestmannaeyjar Golf Association has joined the cause due to the havoc the sheep have caused at the local golf course. Airport staff are also dissatisfied with the sheep, which flock to the airport area.

The Vestmannaeyjar municipal council has promised to rectify the situation.