From Iceland — Post-punk Band Virgin Orchestra Celebrate Release Concert

Photo by Supplied by Virgin Orchestra

Experimental post-punk band Virgin Orchestra host their first-ever release show on Tuesday, October 3, celebrating their debut album Fragments. The goth-influenced trio will perform at Harpa‘s Kaldalón at 20:00.

Virgin Orchestra released their sonically packed debut album Fragments on May 12, via Smekkleysa. Since their release, the band has been active in the Reykjavík music scene, even embarking on a tour around Scotland. They are currently recording their second album.

The concert will feature performances of every song on the album. Additionally, a warm-up band comprised of string and wind instrumentalists will perform an original piece by the members of Virgin Orchestra.

Tickets cost 3.500 ISK and are available here.