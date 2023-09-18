From Iceland — Skull Fragments Found In Ministers‘ Residence

Photo by Art Bicnick

Two skull fragments were uncovered during construction work in the Ministers‘ Residence at Tjarnargata last week. According to reports, the fragments were found under a floorboard in the attic. No crime is suspected to have happened.

The skull fragments were handed over to the police and subsequently to the National Museum, where they await age analysis.

Kári Stefánsson, CEO of Decode Genetics, has stepped forward and offered to trace the fragments‘ DNA in order to find a match within the company‘s records.

Although not home to any of the ministers, the Minister‘s Residence at Tjarnargata 32 is an official meeting place for the Icelandic government and foreign guests.