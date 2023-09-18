From Iceland — Skull Fragments Found In Ministers‘ Residence

Skull Fragments Found In Ministers‘ Residence

Published September 18, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Two skull fragments were uncovered during construction work in the Ministers‘ Residence at Tjarnargata last week. According to reports, the fragments were found under a floorboard in the attic. No crime is suspected to have happened.

The skull fragments were handed over to the police and subsequently to the National Museum, where they await age analysis.

Kári Stefánsson, CEO of Decode Genetics, has stepped forward and offered to trace the fragments‘ DNA in order to find a match within the company‘s records.

Although not home to any of the ministers, the Minister‘s Residence at Tjarnargata 32 is an official meeting place for the Icelandic government and foreign guests.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Grapevine New Music: Mugison, MSEA, Kári Egilsson & More

Grapevine New Music: Mugison, MSEA, Kári Egilsson & More

by

News
Pirate Party Tables Bill To End Whaling In Iceland

Pirate Party Tables Bill To End Whaling In Iceland

by

News
Meteorite Spotted In Raufarhöfn

Meteorite Spotted In Raufarhöfn

by

News
Perlan Is For Sale

Perlan Is For Sale

by

News
Ground Temperatures Increasing On Reykjanes Peninsula

Ground Temperatures Increasing On Reykjanes Peninsula

by

News
Fusing Sounds

Fusing Sounds

by

Show Me More!