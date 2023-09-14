From Iceland — Meteorite Spotted In Raufarhöfn

Photo by Babak Tafreshi / YouTube

On September 12, an astronomy enthusiast Sævar Helgi Bragason together with a group of photographers spotted a meteriorite at the Arctic Henge in Raufarhöfn, reports RÚV.

Sævar and fellow photographers were admiring the northern lights, as suddenly a meteorite streaked through the sky. Sævar managed to document the phenomenon:

According to Sævar, it was probably a small boulder, possibly as small as a size of a strawberry. He hasn’t seen anything similar in fifteen years. It is believed that the meteorite burned at about 60 to 100 kilometres away from the Earth.

The meteorite was spotted much further south, with people reporting seeing bright light behind Mount Esja.

Photographer and National Geographic contributor Babak Tafreshi also spotted the same meteorite. He wrote on YouTube: “On 2023 September 13, near the northernmost point of Iceland, the night sky exploded with the northern lights and a spectacular fireball, above the Arctic Henge monument. I was about to move our group to another spot when this tennis-ball sized space rock entered the earth atmosphere and burned at an altitude of 60-90 km above us, becoming as bright as the full moon for a moment. Such meteors are very rare to witness. Even for a frequent observer like me it took three decades to finally record one in video!”

Watch the video below: