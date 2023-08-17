From Iceland — Street Closures On Reykjavík Culture Night

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík Culture Night (Menningarnótt) will happen for the 28th time this Saturday, August 19. Pomp and circumstance can be expected in Reykjavík from Saturday morning, with events unfolding around town, beginning at 8:10 when the crack of starting pistol of the annual Reykjavík Marathon.

City residents and visitors can expect the following streets to be entirely closed to vehicle traffic from 7:00 Saturday to 1:00 Sunday:

Hverfisgata

Laugavegur

Sóleyjargata

Skothúsvegur

Geirsgata

Sæbraut (partially)

The frequency of buses will be increased on routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. After 22:30, buses will stop their normal routes and instead be directed from Sæbraut near Sólfarið. Night buses will commence at 1:00 Sunday.

Unlike in previous years when bus company Strætó has waived bus fare to encourage the use of public transport on Culture Night, regular bus fares will apply. The city offers a free shuttle service from Laugardalshöll, stopping in Borgartún, Hlemmur, and at Hallgrímskirkja.

Reykjavík Culture Night‘s event schedule can be seen here.