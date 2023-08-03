From Iceland — President Guðni Jóhannesson Honorary Guest At Wacken Open Air Festival

Photo by Art Bicnick

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson leaves for Germany tomorrow, August 4, where he will attend the metal festival Wacken Open Air. Guðni is attending as a guest of honour.

Wacken Open Air started on August 2 and runs until August 5.

Four Icelandic bands are performing at the festival, Skálmöld, Sólstafir, The Vintage Caravan, and Krownest. Never before have there been this many Icelandic bands performing at the festival.

Guðni will receive a tour of the festival site and attend the bands‘ performances. He is also set to meet with the musicians backstage.

Additionally, the president will participate in a panel hosted by the festival. The panel focuses on the Icelandic metal scene and its connections to Nordic cultural heritage.

