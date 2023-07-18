From Iceland — Litli-Hrútur Eruption Site Opened

Photo by Joel Barger on assignment for Chris Burkard

The eruption site by Litli-Hrútur has been opened. Around 2,000 people visited the volcano eruption site on the first night since the opening. The police and rescue teams had to deal with several hikers who did not respect the safety boundaries around the eruption site, reports RÚV. The area has been closed since Thursday, July 13.

The decision to open the eruption site was made by the Chief of Police of Suðurnes region on Monday, July 17th. Wildfires have been prevalent since the eruption, resulting in massive smoke. Coupled with the toxic gases emanating from the eruption, has created a difficult situation for travel in the area.

First responders are stationed in the area as the public is now allowed to traverse the Meradalir trail, the same route that was open last week.

People travelling to the eruption are reminded to show extreme caution, as conditions continue to be perilous.

You can watch our latest from the volcano watch below.