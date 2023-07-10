From Iceland — An Eruption Has Started On The Reykjanes Peninsula

Photo by Screenshot from RÚV webcam

At 16:40 on July 10, a new eruption has begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula, RÚV reports. Smoke is rising from the slopes of Litla-Hrútur and the eruption has been confirmed according to Kristín Elísa Guðmundsdóttir, a naturalist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The Meteorological Office reported unrest from 14:00.

The ground appears to be trembling, and intense heat is beneath it.

People are advised to stay away until emergency responders arrive at the scene.

Steinar Þór Kristinsson, chairman of the rescue team Þorbjarnar in Grindavík, urges people not to stop their cars on Reykjanesbraut if they see lava glows. People are also encouraged to give space to emergency responders to assess the situation and not immediately approach the eruption.

