From Iceland — Airplane Crash in East Iceland Leaves Three Dead

Photo by Alan Rioux

Sunday July 9, an airplane carrying two passengers and a pilot sent out a distress call shortly after 17:00. Despite repeated attempts, the plane could not be contacted.

Subsequently, the Coast Guard – which oversees search and rescue missions for missing aircraft – called out a rescue helicopter together with search and rescue teams in East Iceland and the police.

The plane was recovered approximately two hours later, where it had crashed by Sauðahnjúkar in East Iceland, between Hornbrynja and Hraungarðar. All on board pronounced dead at the scene.