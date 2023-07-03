From Iceland — Tjarnarbíó Will Not Close This Year

Photo by Art Bicnick

On June 3, Tjarnarbíó announced their continued operations throughout 2023.

It was reported on June 13 that Tjarnarbíó was set to close in the fall due to a lack of funding and space for its operations.

In a Facebook post made by the theatre, Tjarnarbíó has reportedly “been in conversation and cooperation” with the Ministry of Culture & Business and the city of Reykjavík to solve its funding and facility challenge for good.

The theatre reports having been promised an amicable solution to continue its operations this fall.