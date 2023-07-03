From Iceland — Tjarnarbíó Will Not Close This Year

Tjarnarbíó Will Not Close This Year

Published July 3, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On June 3, Tjarnarbíó announced their continued operations throughout 2023.

It was reported on June 13 that Tjarnarbíó was set to close in the fall due to a lack of funding and space for its operations.

In a Facebook post made by the theatre, Tjarnarbíó has reportedly “been in conversation and cooperation” with the Ministry of Culture & Business and the city of Reykjavík to solve its funding and facility challenge for good.

The theatre reports having been promised an amicable solution to continue its operations this fall.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
What The News: Not Everyone On The Bus

What The News: Not Everyone On The Bus

by

News
RIFF To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary In September

RIFF To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary In September

by

News
Reykjavík Mayor Defends City’s Rainbow Street on Twitter

Reykjavík Mayor Defends City’s Rainbow Street on Twitter

by

News
Grapevine Events: HÁTÍÐNI, Hjarta Hafnarfjarðar, Exhibitions & More

Grapevine Events: HÁTÍÐNI, Hjarta Hafnarfjarðar, Exhibitions & More

by

News
Ramp Up Iceland Expands To Europe

Ramp Up Iceland Expands To Europe

by

News
Man Dead Following Physical Attack in Reykjavik Club

Man Dead Following Physical Attack in Reykjavik Club

by

Show Me More!