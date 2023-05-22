From Iceland — Better Weather Predicted By The End Of May — But First, A Yellow Warning

It feels to soon after Sunday’s wind rain and torrent of hail to trust that fairer weather is on the horizon, but that’s just what Vísir.is is promising. In fact, they’re forecasting “glittering summer” weather by the end of the month. It’s may 22 right now, so tick tock, weather gods.

Before we can strip off our layers and bask in that glittering sun, another storm will cut its way across the country Tuesday, bringing more unseasonably wintry weather and a yellow weather warning to us poor fools choosing to eke out an existence on this god-forsaken rock. The only part of the country spared is the East.

That yellow weather warning will bring gale-force winds to the capital area and the west of the country between 14:00 and 18:00 Tuesday.

Meteorologist Einar Sveinbjörnsson explained on the Bylgjan radio station Monday morning that despite several false starts on the summer season, the data shows summer has been lasting longer into September over the past 20 to 30 years. So that’s something to look forward to.

The last time we recall the weather was so depressingly wintry so late in the season was May of 2011 when the country’s meteorologists were similarly promising the arrival of summer on a specific date. We then found ourselves driving down Sæbraut on that date in a downpour of sleet and freezing rain while the radio played “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys to really rub it in.