From Iceland — Icelandic Web Domains Targets Of Cybercrime

Icelandic Web Domains Targets Of Cybercrime

Published May 16, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On May 16, Icelandic cyber defence force CERT-IS confirmed that Icelandic web domains have been under fire by hackers. The Russian hacker group NoName057 has assumed responsibility for the cybercrimes, citing support for Russia as their motive. DDoS attacks were made against Icelandic websites and web hosts, temporarily shutting them down. Among the victims was Alþingi‘s official web page.

Some pages have been restored and have strengthened their defences. In addition to attacking government websites, illicit attempts have also been made to access people‘s electronic identification certificates (rafræn skilríki). CERT-IS reminds the public not to authorise any electronic entry attempts not made by themselves.

Although no official confirmation has been given, the attacks are likely in response to the Council Of Europe Summit happening in Reykjavík May 16 and 17.

CERT-IS encourages everyone to report suspicious activity and disturbances to cert@cert.is.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Reykjavík Closed To Traffic For Council Of Europe Summit

Reykjavík Closed To Traffic For Council Of Europe Summit

by

News
KÁRI Plays His Debut Album Release Show in Reykjavík

KÁRI Plays His Debut Album Release Show in Reykjavík

by

News
Video Premiere: “It’s Always Nice To Be Wanted” by Sara Flindt

Video Premiere: “It’s Always Nice To Be Wanted” by Sara Flindt

by

News
Diljá Fails To Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final

Diljá Fails To Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final

by

News
Grapevine Events: Eurovision, Kári, Kink, Gardening & More

Grapevine Events: Eurovision, Kári, Kink, Gardening & More

by

News
Pussy Riot Members Granted Icelandic Citizenship

Pussy Riot Members Granted Icelandic Citizenship

by

Show Me More!