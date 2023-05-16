From Iceland — Icelandic Web Domains Targets Of Cybercrime

Photo by Art Bicnick

On May 16, Icelandic cyber defence force CERT-IS confirmed that Icelandic web domains have been under fire by hackers. The Russian hacker group NoName057 has assumed responsibility for the cybercrimes, citing support for Russia as their motive. DDoS attacks were made against Icelandic websites and web hosts, temporarily shutting them down. Among the victims was Alþingi‘s official web page.

Some pages have been restored and have strengthened their defences. In addition to attacking government websites, illicit attempts have also been made to access people‘s electronic identification certificates (rafræn skilríki). CERT-IS reminds the public not to authorise any electronic entry attempts not made by themselves.

Although no official confirmation has been given, the attacks are likely in response to the Council Of Europe Summit happening in Reykjavík May 16 and 17.

CERT-IS encourages everyone to report suspicious activity and disturbances to cert@cert.is.