From Iceland — Lawyer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Client's Wife

Lawyer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Client’s Wife

Published May 9, 2023

A lawyer has been prosecuted for having raped and sexually assaulted his client’s wife. The offence is said to have taken place while the lawyer’s client was in solitary confinement at Hólmsheiði prison.

The case can be traced to the arrest of the woman’s husband in October of last year, where he had been detained. Subsequently, the husband’s lawyer started messaging the woman, sexually harassing her. The lawyer took advantage of the woman’s mental illness and tried to violate her at the emergency psychiatric ward of the National Hospital, where she stayed.

He is also accused of deliberately giving false information to his defendant, so he would stay longer in custody. The lawyer confessed in a police interview to having had sex with the woman five to ten times but denies having raped her. RÚV reports that the case is in process by the capital area police.

