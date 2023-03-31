From Iceland — Halldór Benjamín Quits SA, Joins Real Estate Company Reginn

Photo by Ragnar Visage

Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson has left his position as CEO of the Icelandic Confederation of Business (SA). Halldór has been prominent in Icelandic news of late, due to his position in the recent labour negotiations with the Efling labour union.

SA issued a press release Thursday announcing his departure, mbl.is reports. Don’t worry about Halldór, though. Unlike the workers he fought against paying a living wage to, he won’t have trouble making ends meet. Hot on the heels of SA’s announcement came a press release from real estate firm Reginn that they’ve tapped Halldór as their new CEO — a role he’ll step into this summer. Reginn is the proud owner of over 100 commercial properties and building plots in the country.

Halldór truly is a man of the (exorbitantly wealthy) people.