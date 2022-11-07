From Iceland — GRAPEWAVES 2022 Episode #3: Supersport!, Post-dreifing, Marius DC, Faroe Music Export, and Systur

It’s the 3rd and final episode of GRAPEWAVES, the official podcast of Iceland Airwaves music festival, and The Reykjavík Grapevine, recorded live on stage at the IA Center.

On this, the final day of the festival, host Tim Pogo welcomes Icelandic indie pop group Supersport! for a live performance, and then chats with band member Bjarni Daníel and plus musician Ida Schuften, both involved with the Post-dreifing independent music collective, about the importance of collaboration in music.

Then, Pogo speaks with Marius DC, a Faroese rapper/artist, and Glenn Larsen, the head of Faroe Music Export to learn about music and life on the Faroe Islands and how it has shaped Marius’ music.

Finally, Icelandic sibling group Systur talks about growing up in a musical family, their appearance on Eurovision 2022, and ends the show with a live performance.

And that’s it for GRAPEWAVES at Airwaves 2022, we’ll see you next year!

