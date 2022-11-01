From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Iceland Surprisingly Corrupt?

Photo by Art Bicnick

Atli Þór Fanndal, a representative of Transparency International in Iceland, says that systemic corruption in Iceland is a running theme within the government. The oversight institutions in Iceland are weak and the laws are sometimes useless when it comes to combating corruption.

The Group of States Against Corruption, or GRECO, also revealed a damning report in 2020 about flaws in the Icelandic system when it comes to corruption. Atli Þór says that there are at least two baffling examples of possible corruption over the past few years that should have been investigated by authorities but never were. Then, of course, there are the Fishrot Files in connection with Samherji.

More about the surprisingly high level of corruption in Iceland in our today’s podcast, The Icelandic Roundup.

