From Iceland — Icelandic Population Has Increased

Photo by John Pearson

There are now around 385,230 people living in Iceland, including 198,280 men, 186,840 women and 120 transgender/other. This is stated in a new announcement from Statistics Iceland, reports Fréttablaðið.

245,850 people live in the capital area, compared to 139,380 people in the countryside.

1,200 children were born in Iceland in the third quarter of 2022, but 650 people died. At the same time, 3,270 people immigrated to the country.

Denmark was the main destination for emigrant Icelandic citizens, with 420 people moving there in the third quarter. 720 Icelandic citizens moved to Denmark, Norway and Sweden out of a total of 950. Of the 1,270 foreign nationals who emigrated from the country, most went to Poland, or 380 people.

Most immigrated Icelandic citizens came from Denmark (240), Norway (130) and Sweden (190), a total of 560 people out of 800. Poland was the country of origin of most foreign citizens, from where 1,150 people moved to the country out of a total of 4,680 foreign immigrants. Ukraine came next, from where 480 foreign nationals moved to Iceland. Foreign citizens equal 62,990 or 16.4% of the total population.