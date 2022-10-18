From Iceland — Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

Photo by Art Bicnick

Steinunn Eldflaug Harðardóttir, perhaps better known to our readers as dj. flugvél og geimskip, was reportedly the victim of a substantial theft, and is offering a comparably substantial reward for the return of the stolen items.

In a Facebook post last Sunday, Steinunn discloses that a great number of effects pedals, microphones, video projectors and other items were stolen. Other items included lasers, disco lights, and other electronic items.

Steinunn is offering “A HUGE REWARD” for the recovery of these items, so by all means keep your eyes peeled for any of the things you see in the posted photos.