From Iceland — Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

Published October 18, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Art Bicnick
Get the new Reykjavík Grapevine issue with Björk on the cover! We got the privilege of interviewing Björk on her new album, and you can get her incredible new record with your issue here or get it in a double issue bundle along with the September issue. You can also join our High Five club to support our journalism and get the Björk web issue sent to your inbox.

Steinunn Eldflaug Harðardóttir, perhaps better known to our readers as dj. flugvél og geimskip, was reportedly the victim of a substantial theft, and is offering a comparably substantial reward for the return of the stolen items.

In a Facebook post last Sunday, Steinunn discloses that a great number of effects pedals, microphones, video projectors and other items were stolen. Other items included lasers, disco lights, and other electronic items.

Steinunn is offering “A HUGE REWARD” for the recovery of these items, so by all means keep your eyes peeled for any of the things you see in the posted photos.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Last chance! Win two tickets to Iceland Airwaves & more!

Last chance! Win two tickets to Iceland Airwaves & more!

by

News
Danish Brand Denies Theft Accusations

Danish Brand Denies Theft Accusations

by

News
Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

by

News
Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

by

News
Icelanders Stuck In The Car For Two Days Due To Bad Weather

Icelanders Stuck In The Car For Two Days Due To Bad Weather

by

Show Me More!