From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Terrorist Plot And Monstrous Weather

The Icelandic Roundup: Terrorist Plot And Monstrous Weather

Published September 27, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Police in Iceland revealed that they had thwarted a massive terrorist plot last week, but as the days go by, their evidence—or lack of it—has started to be questioned. Reykjavík Grapevine journalists Valur Grettisson and Josie Anne Gaitens go over the case, as well as the recent storm that struck East Iceland.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

