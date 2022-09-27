From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Terrorist Plot And Monstrous Weather

Police in Iceland revealed that they had thwarted a massive terrorist plot last week, but as the days go by, their evidence—or lack of it—has started to be questioned. Reykjavík Grapevine journalists Valur Grettisson and Josie Anne Gaitens go over the case, as well as the recent storm that struck East Iceland.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is

Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.