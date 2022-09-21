From Iceland — Temperature Above 20 Degrees In The East

On September 20th, the temperature in East Iceland exceeded 20 degrees, reports
RÚV.

The highest recorded temperature, 20.8 degrees, was in Seyðisfjörður. In Neskaupstaður it has reached 20.1 degrees and in Borgarfjörður—19.7 degrees.

The same weather occurred in most parts of East and North-East Iceland.

For example, the temperature reached 18 degrees in Egilsstaður, Hallormsstaður, Vopnafjörður, and Akureyri.

Summers are typically warmer and sunnier in the northeast of the country, while summers in the capital area tend to be cooler and cloudier.

Always check the forest by the Icelandic Met Office for updated weather reports.

