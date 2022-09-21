From Iceland — RVK Newscast 215: The Lava Show On Fire And The People's Party "Godfather"

Photo by Art Bicnick

A prominent politician for the People’s Party in Akureyri, Hjörleifur Hallgríms Herbertsson, has hit back at three women who have made complaints regarding his inappropriate behaviour, in an article where he accused them of “contempt, slander and harassment.” Hjörleifur, who refers to himself as, “the godfather of the candidate list,” denies all the accusations levelled at him by his fellow party members, and says he is considering suing them for defamation.

A fire broke out last night at the Lava Show building in Reykjavík. The Lava Show is a tourism exhibit which involves recreating magma by heating material up to incredibly high temperatures. The fire occurred during a testing phase for the company’s new location in the city. About 30 firefighters took part in tackling the blaze, which damaged the property’s roof. No-one was injured.

Icelandair announced on Friday that the company intends to participate in developing an electric plane with Heart Aerospace. The plane will be an updated version of a smaller engine plane that the Swedish aircraft manufacturer had already been developing. The aim is for the new aircraft to enter passenger service for domestic use in 2028. Read more here.

Icelandic vikings travelled far and wide according to the sagas. But which ONE of these Icelandic words is NOT an old Viking name of these modern cities?

Hólmgarður = Novogorod (Russia)

Kænugarður = Kyiv (Ukraine)

Mikligarður = Istanbul (Turkey)

Tanngarður = Moscow (Russia)

