From Iceland — ​​Three Hundred Pairs Of Shoes Stolen In Selfoss

Three hundred pairs of shoes were stolen from Skóbúð Selfoss, reports Vísir.

The thief or thieves cut a hole behind the building to get inside. All the shoes were taken out of the boxes before they were taken out of the store.

“It’s horrible. About three hundred pairs of shoes were stolen here, mostly sports shoes and running shoes, a lot of Nike, Brooks, and Ecco and some heels, just a little bit of everything,” says Birna Björnsdóttir, store manager.

Birna says that the employees were very upset when they came to work after the break-in.

“It was just a shock. Everything was turned upside down here and had been thrown from the shelves. This is the only place that doesn’t have an alarm system in the building, but we got it today, of course,” adds Birna.

“I would definitely have sold them, but it’s difficult to get these kinds of shoes onto the Icelandic market, so I don’t know if they’re sold anywhere else, all the boxes were left behind, for example, the shoe boxes,” says Birna when asked what would one hypothetically do with 300 pairs of shoes, adding that she believes the total value of the loot was around 3 to 4 million ISK. She also says that the store is insured for the damage.

South Iceland police are investigating the case.