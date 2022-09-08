From Iceland — MATEY Seafood Festival Starts In Westman Islands

MATEY Seafood Festival Starts In Westman Islands

Published September 8, 2022

Joana Fontinha

MATEY Seafood Festival will take place on September 8-10th. The festival aims to celebrate food and producers of the Westman Islands, claimed to be one of Iceland’s biggest on the world gastronomic map.

Restaurants (including GOTT, Slippurinn, Einsi Kaldi), fish factories, food producers and other food industry service partners will collaborate at the festival to highlight the food of the Westman Islands.

Visitors will have a chance to have a sneak peek into the local food history and a century-long fishing tradition. In 2021, it was nominated in the Embla food awards as the best Nordic Food Destination.

In addition to learning about the island’s food history and tasting authentic food, the festival will also feature business-oriented discussions about operations in the seafood industry, the ‘blue economy,’ and more.

