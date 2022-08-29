From Iceland — Residents Of Akureyri Order Dinner From Reykjavík

Photo by Vísir

Residents of Akureyri have been ordering a delivery from a restaurant in Reykjavík, reports Vísir.

It all started when a regular at the Bombay Bazaar restaurant moved north to Akureyri and asked if it was possible to have a dinner delivered there.

“He said it would be nice to send the food by air, and I thought: Yes, why not? Of course. So we packed delivery for him and brought the package to the airport, and it wasn’t expensive. It’s actually cheaper than ordering in Árbær or Breiðholt,” said Ágúst Reynir Þorsteinsson, owner of the family restaurant Bombay Bazaar.

The delivery went well, and more people started asking for a similar option.

“More people started asking for ‘take away’ to Akureyri. Since this has worked very well, we’ve been doing this every now and then. I wouldn’t say it’s our main activity, but very fun,” says Ágúst.

According to him, Indian food travels well and stays hot after several hundred kilometers. It can also be reheated after the flight. Icelandair’s schedule is also very convenient. The plane takes off from Reykjavík at around six and, therefore, the food arrives north at seven o’clock.

Television channel Stöð 2 decided to try airplane delivery. Their representative Tryggvi Páll ordered food to Akureyri, but as he left for the airport, he saw that the flight was delayed for an hour due to bad weather. More people gathered at the airport to pick up the food from the capital.

“I don’t do it every day, but it’s really fun. You can’t get anything better than this and it’s worth waiting for,” said KA coach Arnar Grétarsson who also waited for the delivery from Bombay Bazaar.

“The home delivery company AHA, which we work a lot with, has started to deliver with drones. We’re taking it a little further and are shipping by airplane. There are no borders anymore, everything is available. It doesn’t matter where you are, you get everything you want,” said Ágúst.