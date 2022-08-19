From Iceland — Reindeer Poaching Investigation Underway

Photo by Debivort/Wikimedia Commons

Police in east Iceland are investigating a potential reindeer poaching case, reports RÚV.

It is suspected that illegal reindeer hunting occurred in Jökuldalsheiði last month. Chief Superintendent of the Police in East Iceland, Kristján Ólafur Guðnason, says that three weeks ago police received a tip about men who were believed to be hunting reindeer without a permit.

The investigation is ongoing and CCTV camera footage and other evidence is being collected.

Three men have already been questioned. As of now, no more information can be released about the ongoing investigation.

Interestingly, reindeer are not native to Iceland. They were imported from Norway in the 1700s, and have been hunted for sport ever since. The Icelandic government maintains very strict regulations for when and how many reindeer may be hunted, in order to maintain the population, thus making a poaching a serious crime.