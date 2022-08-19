From Iceland — Björk Critises Prime Minister, Claims She Backed Out Of Supporting Climate Emergency

Björk Critises Prime Minister, Claims She Backed Out Of Supporting Climate Emergency

Published August 19, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Santiago Felipe

Björk has been an avid supporter of the environmentalist perspective. From interviewing David Attenborough to protesting against dam and power plant projects, Iceland’s most popular musician has been pretty vocal about climate issues and long-term perspectives for the planet.

In today’s interview with The Guardian, Björk discusses cooperation with the Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, and activist Greta Thurnberg.

In 2019, Björk, Greta Thurnberg and Katrín Jakobsdóttir allied to declare a state of climate emergency, in the hopes of an official statement of support from the Icelandic government. However, when the time for an announcement came, this did not materialise.

Björk says: “I kind of trusted her, maybe because she was a woman—and then she went and did a speech and she didn’t say a word. She didn’t even mention it. And I was so pissed off. Because I’d been planning that for months.”

“I wanted to be backing her up. It’s hard to be a female prime minister; she’s got all the rednecks on her back. But she hasn’t done anything for the environment,” adds Björk.

The interview didn’t state whether Björk, Greta Thurnberg and Katrín Jakobsdóttir have discussed the incident nor whether any collaboration is still in the works.

