From Iceland — Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

Published August 11, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Lyfjastofnun

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been notified that fake ID cards are being used to smuggle narcotic drugs, reports RÚV.

The Volcano is on (again) at Fagradalsfjall! Check out our volcano merch in the Grapevine shop: books, T-shirts, posters even socks and more. Join our High Five club to support our volcano coverage and get discounts in our shop!

Recently, there have been two formal reports of this scenario. This is the first notification of this scenario in a while.

The MHRA says that fake ID cards usually do not have a stamp from Registers Iceland. The MHRA reminds pharmacies to report document falsification to the police.

In response to reporter inquiries, the Icelandic Medicines Agency says they are working in cooperation with the National Registry to provide tips for pharmacies on how to spot falsified IDs. Most of these fabricated IDs do not have a stamp from the Registry, for example, and pharmacy workers are asked to keep an eye out for this and other telltale signs.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Tourists Return As Lava Begins To Fill Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: Tourists Return As Lava Begins To Fill Valley

by

News
10 Reports Of LGBTQ+ Harassment Following Pride

10 Reports Of LGBTQ+ Harassment Following Pride

by

News
Thousands Of Tourists Visit Expanding Lava Field After Reopening

Thousands Of Tourists Visit Expanding Lava Field After Reopening

by

News
Fréttablaðið Won’t Apologise To The Russian Embassy

Fréttablaðið Won’t Apologise To The Russian Embassy

by

News
Missing Swimmer Found Dead

Missing Swimmer Found Dead

by

News
RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

by

Show Me More!