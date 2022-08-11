From Iceland — Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

Photo by Lyfjastofnun

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been notified that fake ID cards are being used to smuggle narcotic drugs, reports RÚV.

Recently, there have been two formal reports of this scenario. This is the first notification of this scenario in a while.

The MHRA says that fake ID cards usually do not have a stamp from Registers Iceland. The MHRA reminds pharmacies to report document falsification to the police.

In response to reporter inquiries, the Icelandic Medicines Agency says they are working in cooperation with the National Registry to provide tips for pharmacies on how to spot falsified IDs. Most of these fabricated IDs do not have a stamp from the Registry, for example, and pharmacy workers are asked to keep an eye out for this and other telltale signs.