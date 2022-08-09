From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Vilhjálmur Hjálmarsson, Chair Of The ADHD Association

The Icelandic Roundup: Vilhjálmur Hjálmarsson, Chair Of The ADHD Association

Published August 9, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Kim Wagenaar

On this issue of the podcast, Josie Anne and Valur are joined by Vilhjálmur Hjálmarsson, the Chair of ADHD Samtökin, or The ADHD Association of Iceland.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, has been in the news in Iceland in recent months due to huge waiting lists for diagnosis and reports of psychosis cases in hospitals due to ADHD medication. Read more here.

Find out more about ADHD Samtökin here.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

RVK Newscast 205: Tourist Stumbled Upon Human Bones

by

News
2022 Second Wettest Year In Reykjavík

2022 Second Wettest Year In Reykjavík

by

News
RVK Newscast 204: Volcano Getting Smaller But Still Significantly Bigger Than Last Year’s

RVK Newscast 204: Volcano Getting Smaller But Still Significantly Bigger Than Last Year’s

by

News
Search For Swimmer Underway Near Akranes

Search For Swimmer Underway Near Akranes

by

News
Eruption Trail Reopens But Children Under 12 Are Banned

Eruption Trail Reopens But Children Under 12 Are Banned

by

News
Pride Flags Cut Down In Hella

Pride Flags Cut Down In Hella

by

Show Me More!