From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Vilhjálmur Hjálmarsson, Chair Of The ADHD Association

On this issue of the podcast, Josie Anne and Valur are joined by Vilhjálmur Hjálmarsson, the Chair of ADHD Samtökin, or The ADHD Association of Iceland.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, has been in the news in Iceland in recent months due to huge waiting lists for diagnosis and reports of psychosis cases in hospitals due to ADHD medication. Read more here.

Find out more about ADHD Samtökin here.

