From Iceland — One More Person Diagnosed With Monkeypox, Bringing Total To 11 Infected

Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

A total of 11 individuals have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Iceland, reports RÚV.

At least one of those individuals is a foreign tourist, says epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund. Most of the other people who have tested positive in Iceland recently traveled to mainland Europe, where monkeypox is spreading more widely.

Iceland has secured 1,400 doses of a vaccine against monkeypox. They were expected in July but were delayed, so officials expect them to arrive in the country soon.

Nearly 25,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide since the outbreak began at the beginning of May, according to Our World In Data.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency of international concern, making it the seventh such declaration since 2009 and one of three diseases currently holding this classification—the other two being COVID-19 and polio. This classification will increase the availability of testing and vaccines worldwide with the hopes of halting the spread of this disease.