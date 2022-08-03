From Iceland — One More Person Diagnosed With Monkeypox, Bringing Total To 11 Infected

One More Person Diagnosed With Monkeypox, Bringing Total To 11 Infected

Published August 3, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

A total of 11 individuals have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Iceland, reports RÚV.

A goodie bag filled with perfect road trip companions now for sale in the Grapevine shop! Our brand new Best of Iceland 2022, Best of Reykjavík 2022, a detailed map of Iceland, plus a waterproof poncho for waterfall visits. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

At least one of those individuals is a foreign tourist, says epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund. Most of the other people who have tested positive in Iceland recently traveled to mainland Europe, where monkeypox is spreading more widely.

Iceland has secured 1,400 doses of a vaccine against monkeypox. They were expected in July but were delayed, so officials expect them to arrive in the country soon.

Nearly 25,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide since the outbreak began at the beginning of May, according to Our World In Data.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency of international concern, making it the seventh such declaration since 2009 and one of three diseases currently holding this classification—the other two being COVID-19 and polio. This classification will increase the availability of testing and vaccines worldwide with the hopes of halting the spread of this disease.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

Taxi Drivers’ Unions Frustrated With Bill

by

News
Two Tourists Injured On The Eruption Site

Two Tourists Injured On The Eruption Site

by

News
RVK Newscast 203: New Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

RVK Newscast 203: New Volcanic Eruption In Iceland

by

News
Unsafe To Visit Eruption Site

Unsafe To Visit Eruption Site

by

News
Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

Eruption Watch 2022: First Photos From New Volcano

by

News
Eruption Watch 2022: Public Safety Briefing Held

Eruption Watch 2022: Public Safety Briefing Held

by

Show Me More!